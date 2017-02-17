Man charged with assaults on young girls

A man has been charged with a number of offences following several incidents in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (Thursday, February 16) in which young girls were reported to have been assaulted.

The force’s Emerald team investigated the reports and Stuart Land, 38, of no fixed address, was charged today (Friday) with three counts of common assault, theft from a shop, criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station and failing to comply with a notification order.

He has appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon and has been remanded into custody pending a further court hearing.