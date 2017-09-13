Man charged with cultivating illegal drug in Leighton Buzzard

A man has been charged with drug offences following a warrant executed by the local community policing team at a property in Roosevelt Avenue, Leighton Buzzard.

Steven Webb, 57, of Roosevelt Avenue, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with one count of cultivating an illegal drug.

A second man who was arrested during the warrant was later released with no further action.

Community Sergeant Stephen Mosley said: “This activity should serve to show the community that we act on the concerns reported us.

“We would like to encourage our communities to continue to come forward with any information about criminal and suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.”

Mr Webb is due to appear in court later this month September.

Anyone with concerns and information about suspicious activity in their area are asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.