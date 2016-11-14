Man shot dead by Luton police named as Josh PItt from Leighton Buzzard

A 24 year old man who was fatally injured when he was shot by an officer from Bedfordshire Police on Wednesday 9 November in Luton, can now be named as Josh Pitt from Leighton Buzzard. He was formally identified on Saturday 12 November.

Mr Pitt was fatally injured following police attendance at a property in Hibbert Street at around 2pm.

IPCC investigators continue to carry out enquiries, including door-to-door and CCTV trawls. Forensic examination of the scene has taken place, and a number of knives have been recovered.

Investigators attended the post-incident procedure at a police station in Bedfordshire on Wednesday evening. Body worn video footage from some of the officers at the scene has been obtained, and will now be analysed by IPCC staff.

A post-mortem carried out on Friday (11 November) gave the provisional cause of death as a single gun shot wound to the chest.

IPCC Commissioner Mary Cunneen said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Josh and all of those affected by this fatal shooting.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances surrounding the incident and the actions of the officers involved. We have spoken to Josh’s next of kin to inform them of our role and will be keeping them updated.

“I ask anybody who may have seen or heard anything in the Hibbert Street area on Wednesday afternoon, which may be useful to our investigation, to contact us.”

Anybody who has any information about the incident or events leading up to it is asked to contact the IPCC on hibbertstreet@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or call 0800 096 9072.