Now that’s a fishy tail!

An RSPCA officer dealt with fishy incident - after Bedfordshire Police called in the charity’s expertise for help with a rather unusual rescue…

Inspector Lauren Bailey was called to a vehicle recovery firm in Bridle Way, Toddington, by police officers who weren’t quite sure what to do with some unexpected passengers inside a car at the site - 20 goldfish and four angelfish!

“The live fish were found by officers inspecting the car which had been recovered from the scene of an accident the night before,” Inspector Bailey said.

“There were around 20 goldfish in one plastic bag and four angelfish (like the one pictured) in another, alongside a fish tank and other aquatic equipment.

“It was clear that whoever had been driving the vehicle had just been to the shop to buy the fish and the equipment and was preparing to set up their own aquarium at home.”

Inspector Bailey rushed to the scene, on 24 June, to collect the fish, who had been found inside the car 12 hours before and were kept in an on-site office overnight.

“When I arrived I realised that the bags were leaking so it was a real race against time to get the fish to a nearby aquatics specialist who could put them in proper tanks and give them the care they needed,” Lauren explained.

“Unfortunately, two of the goldfish had already perished - possibly due to a lack of oxygen in the bag - but thankfully I was able to get the rest of the fish to the aquatics specialist in time.”

The owner of the fish was never traced so the fish were rehomed by a member of staff at the aquatics shop who took them in.

“I’ve been told that the fish are now all doing well and are enjoying their surroundings in a proper aquarium, with lots of space to swim and explore,” Lauren said.

“I’m so pleased that this had a happy ending as it could have easily been a tragic outcome for all of these fish.”

Anyone who would like extra information on how to care for a pet fish should visit www.rspca.org.uk/fish.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).