Paedophile jailed 18 years for offences across Herts and Beds

A paedophile who abused youngsters across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire has been jailed for 18 years.

Andrew Williams, aged 50, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court for 20 counts of sexual abuse offences relating to five victims.

The victims were aged between four and 10 years old at the time of the crimes, which occurred in the Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire areas and spanned over 13 years.

On Thursday (31 August) he was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and a seven year licence period. Williams will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Williams pleaded guilty to all of the offences at Luton Crown Court on 22 May.

The charges are:

• Three counts of indecent assault on a female aged under 14 between April 2001 and April 2002. The offences occurred in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire.

• Two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act at Hemel Hempstead between October 2012 and September 2014.

• Two counts of sexual assault of a female aged under 13 at Hemel Hempstead between October 2012 and September 2014.

• Sexual exposure at Hemel Hempstead between October 2012 and September 2014.

• Four counts of making indecent images of a child at Hemel Hempstead on or before November 30, 2012.

• Four counts of sexual assault of a female aged under 13 at Hemel Hempstead between 2013 and 2015.

• Two counts of exposure at Hemel Hempstead between 2013 and 2015.

• Sexual assault of a female aged under 13 in Bedford, Bedfordshire between 2004 and 2006.

• Rape of a female aged under 13 in Bedford, Bedfordshire, between 2004 and 2006.

Upon sentencing the Judge said: “The case speaks for itself: Five victims over a long period of time in which you represent a clear and obvious danger. You have no insight into who you are, and so when, if ever you will not be a danger is difficult to say.”

Detective Sergeant Beth Hanna from the Joint Child Protection Investigation Team (JCPIT) said: “Williams knew his young victims and abused their trust to groom them and carry out his abuse over a prolonged period of time.

“The Judge deemed that he poses a significant risk and to ensure that children are protected from further harm he passed a lengthy sentence along with an extended seven year licence period, which aims to provide extra protection to the public by keeping Williams under continued supervision when he is released from prison. He must serve at least three quarters of his sentence behind bars before being considered for parole and he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the rest of his life.

“The young victims and their families have been incredibly brave during the police investigation and the subsequent court case. I hope that this sentence will allow them to begin to move on with their lives safe in the knowledge that Williams can cause no further harm.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to praise officers within JCPIT and our colleagues in Bedfordshire who have worked hard to ensure Williams was brought to justice and have also provided support to the victims and their families.”