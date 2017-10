Police are investigating two burglaries and a number of attempted break ins in Cotefield Drive, Leighton Buzzard, at around 6am on Friday, September 29.

It is believed the offences were committed by two men who fled after being disrupted by an occupant.

Police are urging anyone with any information about any of the incidents to call them on 101 or crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.