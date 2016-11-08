Police investigate the theft of fuel from Morrisons

Police are investigating the theft of fuel from Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday, October 6.

They have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are investigating the theft of fuel from Morrissons at around 4pm on 6 October 2016.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/40931/2016.”