Search

Police investigate the theft of fuel from Morrisons

CCTV image

CCTV image

Police are investigating the theft of fuel from Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday, October 6.

They have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are investigating the theft of fuel from Morrissons at around 4pm on 6 October 2016.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/40931/2016.”