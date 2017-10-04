Police pursuit and search in Leighton Buzzard leads to man’s arrest

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit through Leighton Buzzard last night (Tuesday).

At about 10.15pm a vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so by officers.

A short pursuit followed and a man then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. A search of the area was carried out, which included the use of a helicopter, and shortly afterwards a man was arrested in Dimmock Close, Leighton Buzzard on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.