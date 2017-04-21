Police put out further appeal for missing Wayne

Police are urging a man who has been missing from Biggleswade for more than two weeks to get in touch with them.

Wayne Jeffs, 29, hasn’t been seen since Thursday 6 April and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Wayne’s finacee Carla Holbrook, who is more nearly seven months pregnant, has also appealed for him to come home.

Police have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, including phone work and helicopter searches, but Wayne has yet to be found and there has been no sighting of him since he was reported missing.

Detective Inspector Janine Graham said: “We have carried out extensive work to find Wayne but as of yet we have been unable to locate him.

“We’re continuing to urge anyone who believes they may have seen a man matching Wayne’s description in the last two weeks to get in touch, and we would also like to ask Wayne himself to contact us, in confidence, to let us know that he is alright.”

Wayne is described as white, around 5’8”, slim, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue top, blue work wear trousers, and black trainers. He is also believed to have a blue hooded top with him.

Anyone with information about Wayne is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPC/765/17