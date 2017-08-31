Razor sharp Leighton Buzzard police tackle shoplifting problem

A man has been arrested in Leighton Buzzard town centre today (Thursday) as part of a police operation to combat shoplifting.

Community officers, who are now stationed at a new base within Leighton Buzzard Fire Station, held the high-visibility operation to provide a deterrent to would-be thieves and engage with shoppers and businesses.

As part of the initiative, a 30-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. The man remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Police say shoplifting has been highlighted as one of the main concerns raised by residents and businesses in the town.

During the patrols, a number of packaged razor blades suspected to be stolen for the purposes of selling on were also seized by police.

Sgt Louise Bates, who led the operation, said: “We are aware of the impact that shoplifting has on local businesses as well as the wider community.

“Not only can theft impact on companies, but the loss can also be passed on to customers in the form of price rises. “Additionally, shoplifting is often a gateway crime into other forms of offending and can have links to issues such as drug criminality.

“We are just one day in to our new accommodation within the fire station and we are keen to ensure that not only do we deal robustly with the offences that matter most to residents of Leighton Buzzard, but that we also work alongside our partners to help to break the cycle of offending.”

Yesterday (Wednesday) the Leighton Buzzard team moved to the new policing hub at the Lake Street fire station. The former police station on Hockliffe Road is now closed.