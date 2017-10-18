Reckless child cyclists in Leighton Buzzard to sign behaviour contracts

Children who have been identified for cycling around Leighton Buzzard town centre in a reckless manner are being asked to sign Acceptance Behaviour Contracts by Beds Police.

Officers have been visiting families to try and solve the ongoing problem.

If the child refuses to sign the contract, then a parent/guardian would be given a Community Protection Warning which could lead to them being fined through the courts.

Police have also been approaching schools in the town and recommending the banning of bikes if they were being ridden recklessly.