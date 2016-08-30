Retrial ordered over Gavin Samuels rape allegations

Court news

A retrial has been ordered after a jury in the case of a Linslade man accused of rape failed to reach a verdict.

25-year-old Gavin Samuels, of Melfort Drive, was accused of a number of sexual assault allegations, including accusations of rape.

Following a trial at Luton Crown, the jury failed to reach verdicts on Friday, August 19.

After a further hearing on August 26, a retrial was ordered. The next trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 20.

