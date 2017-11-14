Road closed as police carry out drugs raid in Billington

Police closed a road while they carried out a drugs raid in Billington this morning (Tuesday).

After receiving a tip-off from the public, officers turned out at around 8am to a property in Stanbridge Road.

Police carry out a warrant Stanbridge Road, Billington

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We carried out a warrant at Stanbridge Road, Billington, this morning after receiving intelligence from the community about suspected drugs use and supply.

“A number of what are believed to be cannabis plants were found, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.”