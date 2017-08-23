Scared mum says children who tried to grab her toddler appear to be ‘terrorising’ Leighton Buzzard estate

A Leighton Buzzard mother has criticised the police for their response following an incident where a group of children tried to grab her toddler this week.

The incident happened when the woman, who does not wish to be named, and her two-year-old daughter left their house on the Sandhills estate at about 6.30pm on Monday.

She said: “I was walking with my daughter to meet my husband from the bus after he finished work, we always walk to meet him on Monday and we go to the chip shop after, when we left he house the group approached us.

“They started shouting and swearing, I asked them to stop but they wouldn’t, they were very confrontational, one of the boys started tugging her arm and tried to grab her from me but she grabbed onto my leg, it was very scary.

“I saw someone I knew and called them and then the group left, I called the police and told them what had happened and described the group, they said if they had a car available they would send it out to see if they could find them.

“I was scared to leave the house and my daughter has been very clingy since it happened and has obviously been affected by the incident. “Maybe to them it was a bit of a joke but it didn’t seem like that to me, it was very intimidating, what if they had hurt her?”

“I have been speaking to neighbours and other people on the estate on Facebook and it seems like this group are terrorising a lot of people and bullying children, the police need to take action, regardless of their age.

“The police have done nothing, I was told the girls’ names and where they live, I told the police and they didn’t seem bothered, it is not good enough.

She described the group as two girls with light hair, and four boys, aged between nine and 12.

She says she reported the incident to the police when it happened and then rang again that evening to see if the officers had found the group.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at 6.40pm on Monday (21 August) to reports of a group of children throwing gravel at each other.

“Advice was given to the caller and the local community team has been made aware, who are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour in the area. Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour is asked to call police on 101.”