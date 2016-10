Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager from Leighton Buzzard.

Mia Thomas, 14, has not been seen since 6.30am yesterday (Tuesday, October 11).

Mia Thomas

Mia is white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build and with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket, but may have a grey tracksuit with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police in confidence on 101, quoting reference number 268 of 11 October.