Spate of shop burglaries in Leighton Buzzard

Beds Police states it is stepping up its efforts in Leighton Buzzard after a number of shop burglaries.

The force is currently investigating after a spate of burglaries in the centre of the town in the past two weeks.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to any of the break-ins to get in touch.

Insp Annita Clarke said: “We are currently investigating what we believe to be a series of burglaries at business premises and I’d like to reassure business owners that we are taking this incredibly seriously. It is being treated as a priority by both ourselves and the local authority.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and we have also had an increased policing presence in the town centre in order to deter thieves from striking again.

“I’m urging anyone with information about any of the incidents to get in touch with us. I’d also urge shops to be extra vigilant and ensure that all the usual security measures are in place when leaving the business premises for the day.”

Between 4.45pm on Friday, April 14, and 8am on Saturday, April 15, three neighbouring shops in the High Street were broken into, with cash being stolen from two of the businesses.

Last week, two businesses were broken into overnight on Monday, April 10. One was on the High Street and one on Waterborne Walk. A number of items were stolen.

Between 9pm on Wednesday, April 12, and 6am on Thursday, April 13, cash and a draw from the till was taken from a sandwich shop on the High Street.

Beds Police claimed that “proactive measures” have been put in place by themselves and the council in order to reassure residents, prevent further crimes and identify those responsible.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Bedfordshire Police Community Crime Central team on 101.