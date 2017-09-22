Street Meets police initiative at Leighton Buzzard crime hotspot

A new series of ‘Street Meets’ being held by the Community Policing teams across the south of the county officially launched in Leighton Buzzard on Friday, September 15.

Police say the new Street Meets have been introduced as a way for the community teams to be more visible.

The sessions last for two hours and see the local teams attend hotspot areas where there has been a rise in crimes like theft from motor vehicles and criminal damage.

The first session was held in Astral Park near Johnson Drive, where officers spoke to members of the public and gave out crime prevention advice. The events also give the public the opportunity to raise any local issues to their local policing team.

Inspector Craig Gurr said: “The Street Meets mean we can be much more visible in our communities, and the feedback we are receiving so far shows that the local community appreciate this new way of getting to know them. We will continue to hold events throughout the coming months, and advertise them to the local community at community meetings and using posters in the local areas.

“Our PCSO’s continue to have a great impact on the local community and their efforts are being noticed by the public, who are being really positive.”