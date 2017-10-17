Teenager from Leighton Buzzard has been missing for a week

Officers searching for missing Leighton Buzzard teenager Jade Froom are appealing for the public’s help.

Jade, 16, was last seen in Leighton Buzzard at around 11.30am on Tuesday, October 10. It is believed that she has travelled to London and may have been in the Aylesbury area too.

Jade is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long straight brown hair. She is thought to be wearing blue jeans, black Nike trainers and a black long sleeved top.

Anyone with any information about Jade’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPC/3226/2017.