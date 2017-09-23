Three people charged as police car responding to Leighton Buzzard business break-in is shot at

Two men from Leighton Buzzard have been charged with firearms offences in relation to an incident in which an unmarked police car was shot at.

At approximately 1.20am on Friday (September 22) officers were responding to reports of a break-in in progress at a business premises in Eden Way, Leighton Buzzard, when their vehicle was shot on the A505. No officers were injured during the incident.

Richard Baldwin, 35, of Saturn Close, and Bernard Baldwin, 63, of Dove Tree Road, have both been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a loaded shotgun in a public place, dangerous driving, and two counts of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

They were remanded in custody pending a court appearance today (Saturday).

Victoria Baldwin, 41, also of Saturn Close, has been charged with assisting an offender and has been bailed pending a further court appearance.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed either the shooting, or the earlier break in, or anyone driving along the A505 at around 1.20am to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Rain.