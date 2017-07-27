UPDATE: £25,000 reward offered following Leighton Buzzard bank raid

Lloyds Banking Group is offering a reward of up to £25,000 following yesterday’s raid at its Leighton Buzzard branch.

The Market Square branch was closed throughout Wednesday after thieves broke in at 2.10am and stole money from the safe.

The bank is back open for business today and has put up the significant reward for information which leads to the culprits being caught.

A sign outside states: “Robbery at this branch. A reward of up to £25,000 may be paid to any member of the public who provides information in relation to a serious crime against the Lloyds Banking Group.”

A spokesman for Lloyds wouldn’t be drawn on how much money had been taken.

She added: “The bank has reopened today. Quite a lot of repairs are taking place but we can serve our customers. We are offering a £25,000 reward and we are working closely with the police, who are currently carrying out their investigations, and until these are complete, we are unable to comment further.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 2.10am on Wednesday to reports of suspicious activity at Lloyds Bank in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard.

“Officers attended and found that the bank had been broken into, and a quantity of money had been stolen from the safe.”

“An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 36 of 26 July.”

The public can also contact Lloyds on 03456 060707 with information.