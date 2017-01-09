UPDATE: Eaton Bray murder suspect bailed

Police investigating the death of a woman at a house in Eaton Bray have released a man on bail.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found at a property in Wivelsfield on Tuesday, January 3.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 10.30am, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is still being treated as unexplained rather than suspicious.

The man arrested has been bailed until February and investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Rubidium.