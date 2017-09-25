UPDATE: Leighton business had been ramraided by suspected stolen Mini before police car was shot at

Police have revealed more details of a break-in at a Leighton Buzzard business premises which led to an unmarked police car being shot at.

At around 1.15am on Friday (September 22) officers were responding to reports of the break-in in progress at Eden Way, when their vehicle was shot on the A505 near Billington Road. No officers were injured.

The doors of the business premises had been rammed by a light coloured Mini Cooper.

Officers believe the car had been stolen from a business address in Westbury Close, Houghton Regis, in the hours leading up to the ram raid.

It is thought offenders then left the scene and travelled in the car to carry out a burglary at a farm on Tring Road, Eaton Bray, where a green Kawasaki motorcycle and two Motorcross off-road bikes were stolen.

A Mini Cooper matching the description was later found burned out in Houghton Regis at around 4.30am.

The offenders are described as three white men dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered.

Detective Inspector Iain Morgan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the light coloured Mini in the early hours of Friday morning or Thursday evening or witnessed any suspicious activity in or around the area.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who have been approached by anyone selling a green Kawasaki motorcycle or has seen one in the area. If anyone has any information that could assist our enquiries please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Rain. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Following the shooting incident two men from Leighton Buzzart were charged with firearms offences.

Richard Baldwin, 35, of Saturn Close, and Bernard Baldwin, 63, of Dove Tree Road, have both been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a loaded shotgun in a public place, dangerous driving, and two counts of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

Victoria Baldwin, 41, also of Saturn Close, has been charged with assisting an offender.

The LBO cannot go further into the circumstances of the incident as legal proceedings are active.