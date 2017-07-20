Vehicles seized as police crack down on road offences in Leighton Buzzard

Eight vehicles were seized and over 200 speed checks were carried out as part of a road offences day of action yesterday (Wednesday) in the Leighton Buzzard area.

The Beds Police Op Sentinel team carried out the enforcement action in conjunction with officers from the Joint Protective Services (JPS) and the Northamptonshire cross-border team.

During the day:

> Eight vehicles were seized for having no insurance

> 200+ speed checks were carried out on the A505 bypass, with seven drivers now facing prosecution

> 22 intelligence reports were submitted

> 14 traffic offence reports were made

> One man was arrested on suspicion of a number of burglary offences

PC Luke Blackburn, from the Op Sentinel team, said: “Proactive days of action such as this are vital in helping to make Bedfordshire a safer place.

“We were really pleased with the results of the day and this was a fantastic example of us using partnership working to help crack down on those flouting the law.

“Hopefully this also serves as a lesson to other road users that if you do intend to break the law, whether it’s by speeding, not having insurance, or any other road-related offences, then we will be taking action.”