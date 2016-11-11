Warning follows burglary increase in villages

Thames Valley Police is reminding residents to be vigilant following a series of burglaries in Aylesbury Vale.

Between the October 26 and 31 there were 11 burglary-related incidents. These include:

October 27, a burglary in High Street, Edlesborough.

October 31, two burlaries in High Street North, Stewkley, and also in Wellcroft in Ivinghoe, Chequers Lane in Pitstone, and Church Street in Wing.

Investigating officer PS Jim Forrest said: “I am encouraging anyone who has any information about these incidents, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously around the Aylesbury area to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To reduce the risk of further burglaries, Thames Valley Police encourages the following:

* Leave lights on within the house or have lights on dusk to dawn timers in order to make it look as though the house is occupied. As the dark winter months approach, burglars are targeting houses in darkness as it is clear nobody is inside

* Ensure all doors and windows are locked

* Lock and bolt any side gates

* Keep garden tools such as shovels and forks locked away in garages and sheds

* Do not leave jewellery, computer accessories and car keys in view of the windows

* Record serial numbers/model numbers of all electrical items

* Store jewellery in a safe place which is well hidden

* Report any suspicious vehicles, callers or door knockers to the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101