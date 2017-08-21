Watches stolen during burglary

Thieves stole valuable watches during a burglary in Great Brickhill.

Between around 3.45pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, August 10, a property in Stoke Lane was broken into via a side door. A Diesel watch and a Breitling watch were stolen.

Det Con Carolyn Bailey said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time to please come forward, or if anyone has been offered these items for sale.”

Call 101 quoting reference ‘43170237510’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.