Woman, 69, assaulted and car damaged in road rage attack

A woman was assaulted and had her vehicle damaged during a road rage attack.

The victim, a 69-year-old woman, was driving along Leighton Road, Stoke Hammond on Wednesday, November 9 at about 10.45pm, when she saw a red saloon type car driving slowly and erratically.

She went to overtake the car, however, the male driver swore at her and blocked her from carrying out the manoeuvre. He then drove away from the scene.

The woman continued her journey and as she approached a T-junction, the red car blocked her path again.

The male driver then got out of his car, walked up to her vehicle without saying anything and punched her wing mirror, causing it to come loose.

He then hit the woman in the face through the open window of her car before walking back to his vehicle and driving away.

She did not sustain serious injuries.

The man is white, 5ft 10ins with a slim or athletic build. He had dark hair and dark stubble, and was wearing workman’s clothing.

Investigating officer, PC Sam Dudley, said: “Thankfully, the victim was not seriously hurt, however this was an extremely distressing incident for her, and we are in the process of carrying out an investigation.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which they think could relate to this incident to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 456 9/11.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.