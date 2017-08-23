Woman pleads guilty over dangerous dog attacks in Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard woman has received a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to four charges of having two dogs dangerously out of control.

Hannah Owens, 28, of Meadow Way, appeared before Luton Magistrates on August 7 after two people were injured in separate incidents which took place on February 18.

Prosecuted under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, Miss Owens’ Rottweiler hurt a member of the public in Stanbridge Road and then another person in Marley Fields, Leighton Buzzard.

She was told the dog must now always be taken out on a lead (and only by herself), the back garden must be made secure so the dog can not get out, it must be fitted with a muzzle at all times in a public place, it must be neutered.

If these conditions are not met the dog will be destroyed, magistrates ruled.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge for the Stanbridge Road incident and £502 compensation for the Marley Fields attack.

Her Staff Cross Labrador also attacked the same victims in Stanbridge Road and Marley Fields but these matters were adjourned until August 29 to allow the courts to ascertain the location of the Labrador.