Woman robbed by masked man in her flat

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed my a masked man in her flat in Leighton Buzzard.

On Wednesday, September 21, the woman returned to her home in Doggett Street to find a masked man inside her flat.

He threatened her with a knife and demanded money, he made off with a small amount of cash and alcohol.

The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm, it is believed he smashed the window to the flat and forced entry.

The man is described as white, around six feet tall and of average build, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and a baseball cap with his face covered by a black mask.

Detective Constable Steve Francis, investigating, said: “This was a frightening incident that has left the victim shaken and we are committed to finding the person responsible.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen a man matching this description acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.”

Anyone who with information is asked to contact DC Francis on 101, quoting JD/38677/16.