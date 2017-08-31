Criminal damage to Leighton-Linslade cars

Upset Leighton-Linslade residents have reported that several cars suffered damage earlier this week.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We have received 11 reports of criminal damage to cars in Linslade which are believed to have taken place between Sunday (August 27) evening and Monday (August 28) morning.

“Eight incidents are reported to have occurred in Ashburnham Crescent and three incidents in Mentmore Gardens.

“Officers are following lines of enquiry to find those responsible including exploring CCTV opportunities. PCSOs have been tasked to provide problem solving tactics to the area and the local policing team will increase their presence.

“We received reports of similar incidents occurring in East Street and Richmond Road in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 26).

“A 16-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal damage in relation to incidents in Richmond Road.”

Anyone with information relating to criminal damage to vehicles in Leighton Buzzard are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/36848/2017