Cub Scouts explore Whipsnade Zoo to celebrate 100 years

Thousands of young people took part in a Cubs100 Takeover Day at Whipsnade Zoo celebrating 100 years of Cub Scouts.

Cubs from Leighton Buzzard headed to the zoo to take part in different activities, as part of the celebrations.

The youngsters took part in an activity trail, watched sea lions race under water and spotted Asian elephants in their paddocks.

Nine-year-old Kitty Burt, of the 1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group, said: “Cubs100 is just so exciting! I like to get outdoors and have new adventures. It’s epic!”

The Scout Association is putting on a series of events, activities and programmes across the year to help celebrate the Wildest Birthday Ever.