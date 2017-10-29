Currying favour for a good cause

A charity dinner organised by the owner of an Indian restaurant raised money for a cancer charity.

On Monday, October 16, Badrul Choudhury, the proprietor of the Curry Garden Restaurant and Horseshoes pub in Eggington, hosted a charity dinner in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Regular customers and Macmillan supporters enjoyed a delicious meal and complimentary drink planned and organised by Mr Choudhury and his staff.

A raffle was also held during the evening.

At the end of the evening Mr Choudhury was able to present a cheque for £700 to the charity, which was warmly welcomed by Sheila Banks, the chairman of the Leighton-Linslade Fundraising Group for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group would like to thank Mr Choudhury and his staff for their continued support along with everyone who went along.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Macmillan know cancer can affect everything and want to give the support needed.

“Almost half of us will get cancer, and Macmillan need people’s help to make sure that people get the support they need to face one of the toughest fights of their lives. Events like this help us to do so.

“Our next event is a quiz night on Friday, November 3, at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club. Tickets cost £8, including supper, from the club.”