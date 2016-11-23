Cycle marathon to raise awareness about diabetes

An intrepid pair of cyclists are almost half way through their epic adventure from Italy to Singapore, raising awareness about diabetes along the way.

The pedal-powered project, called For a Piece of Cake, is being undertaken by Riccardo Rocchi and Chiara Ricciardi, who suffers from type 1 diabetes.

The title is symbolic because because for a diabetic, a slice of cake is more than simple pleasure, it’s an achievement.

Chiara is being supported by Leighton-based Peli BioThermal, which designs the vital temperature-controlled equipment she needs for her insulin supplies.

The company has provided Chiara with its Credo ProMed, a robust medical transport bag usually used by emergency first responders and medical couriers to ensure protected pharmaceuticals remain intact.

Chiara said: “One challenge is keeping my insulin cool – we have to plan our trip in order to find a freezer every 73 hours. But making such a journey with diabetes is a big opportunity to show how this disease shouldn’t stop anybody.” The couple were in the saddle on World Diabetes Day on November 14.

Company spokesman Adam Tatz said: “Raising awareness of the condition which affects more than 400 million people worldwide is critical. Their efforts are inspirational and we’re confident will continue to shine a light on this global health issue.”