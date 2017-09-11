Cycle success grows for soldier’s charity

Sunday, September 3 was the date for the 5th ABF-The Soldiers’ Charity sportive.

The event was held at Leighton United football ground in Tilsworth.

The event is becoming ever more popular Ux_21eOFLHBqGCYIT2R-

This was a new venue as the sportive is now hosting more than 600 riders and the organisers needed to find a new friendly venue that would allow the event to grow.

The youngest rider was 10 and the oldest was 78 this year.

The riders cycled thousands of miles between them and raised over £10,600 which brings the total raised by this event to over £60,000.

This event is only possibly due to the hard work of the volunteers who spend the weekend signposting the routes, manning reception desks and doing lots of hours behind the scenes.

Event organiser Jacqui Sage-Passant said: “Without the commitment of our volunteers and riders we could not help this fantastic charity. Everyone comes with a great attitude and tons of enthusiasm.

“Now the biggest sportive in the area we attract leisure riders, families and all the local cycling clubs are represented.”

This year Icknield Road Cycling Club collected the trophy for largest team turn out followed closely by Leighton’s own cycling club.

Next year’s event is now being planned .