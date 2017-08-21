Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after tractor incident

A cyclist sustained life changing leg injuries after he was involved in a collision with a tractor.

The accident took place on Saturday at about 11.05am in Main Road, Dagnall.

The 49-year-old cyclist was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment, where he remains. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Richard Martin, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “This incident has resulted in a man sustaining life changing leg injuries, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘509 (19/8)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.