Cyclists gear up for Forces fundraiser

Now in its fifth year, the Soldiers’ Charity cycle ride will be held on Sunday, September 3.

Now catering for over 600 cyclists, the event has had to move location to accommodate the growing numbers wishing to take part.

It will now start and finish at Leighton United Football Club, in Tilsworth.

Cyclists ranging from eight to 80 years old, from professional club riders to leisure riders, all take part in this fundraising ride.

All the registration fee from this event goes directly to the Army’s official charity, known as ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The charity helps all soldiers and their families who have served or who are currently serving in the British Army.

The cycle ride offers four routes, of 25, 35, 50 and 64 miles, ranging from flat rides to challenging and gruelling hilly rides.

The event is run by volunteers and to date has raised over £60,000 for the charity.

For full details and to register, see www.abfcycleride.co.uk

The Soldiers’ Charity was previously known as the Army Benevolent Fund, established in 1944.