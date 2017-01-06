Date set for re-opening of Leighton’s Tidy Tip

The long-awaited reopening date for Leighton Buzzard’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in Shenley Hill Road has been announced.

The facility will relaunch following its refurbishment on Monday, January 30.

The Leighton Buzzard redevelopment was part of a wider investment by Central Beds Council to modernise and improve all Household Waste Recycling Centres across the district to ensure they are easy to use and equipped to meet future needs as demands increase due to a growing population.

The council says when the Leighton Buzzard site reopens it will have an improved layout and a modern split-level design that will allow residents to more easily dispose of their waste into containers from an elevated platform. Residents will also be able to recycle a wider range of materials there.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We want to thank all residents for bearing with us while the much needed redevelopment work took place and for their continued efforts to recycle.

“These new sites are high standard facilities which will provide many long term benefits such as improved safety, better access throughout the site and more opportunities to recycle.”

> For more information about the redevelopment of the Household Waste Recycling Centres or for other advice on disposing of household waste visit the council website.