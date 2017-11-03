Delays after M1 closed between after Milton Keynes following accident involving three lorries

There were major delays on the M1 this morning after a section of the motorway was closed following an accident involving three lorries.

Highways England reported the M1 between Northampton junction 15 and Milton Keynes junction 14 southbound is closed after the accident happened in the early hours of this morning.

Recovery work is ongoing through the rush hour.

There are already tailbacks on the A45 approaching the M1.

Drivers are being warned of severe delays and urged to find alternative routes.

There is no information about the accident at this stage.