Diabetes care receives £470,000 of funding for Bedfordshire NHS programme

Treatment programmes for diabetes care across the county will be able to recieve a part of the £473,244 secured by Beds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

As one of the UK’s growing health threats, diabetes affects 23,661 people in Bedfordshire currently.

The investment will be used in patient care to improve educational courses, improve referrals which will reduce the number of amputations, and improve early diagnosis rates by increasing the number of specialists.

Dr Shahshidhar Ponnala, clinical lead for diabetes at Beds CCG said: “There are many ways in which we can improve the health of people diagnosed with diabetes and this is the focus of our investment.

“By improving access to education we can help people manage their condition and, if they require it, provide access to specialist care.

“As well as investing in treatment we are introducing new ways of working, making the best use of all of the resources available to ensure the highest levels of care for patients”

By improving access and bringing together specialists from different areas of medicine, the investment will ensure diabetes patients receive the very best care.