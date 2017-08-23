Did you see Corals robbery in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday night?

Police investigating a robbery in Corals, Leighton Buzzard, last night (Tuesday 22 August) are appealing for witnesses.

At about 8.50pm, a woman entered the bookmakers in North Street and threatened staff with a pair of scissors before stealing an amount of cash. She then fled the scene towards Church Street.

The offender is described as white, aged between 30 and 40, approximately 5’6”, of medium build, and spoke with an English accent.

She was wearing a dark hooded top, with a distinctive big Nike logo across the back of it.

Detective Constable Brendan Street, investigating, said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry into this incident, including examining CCTV footage, however, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 421 of 22 August.