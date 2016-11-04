Did you witness serious collision in Markyate?

A serious road traffic collision has occurred on the A5 in Markyate, close to the junction with London Road.

The collision took place at approximately 9.20pm on Thursday, November 4, after a large red Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), pulling a trailer, was in collision with a white Ford Connect Van.

The driver of the van – a man in his 40s - had to be airlifted to Addenbrooks hospital and is in a critical condition. The driver of the HGV – a man in his 30s - was not injured and has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He currently remains in police custody at this time.

The road remains closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident. It is expected to remain closed for a further few hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area as delays are expected.

Investigating officer PC Andy Ralph of the Road Crash Investigation Team said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please get in touch as soon as possible. I’d also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the HGV in the area during the evening before the collision happened. Any information you provide could help us to piece together the circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.