Disgraced ex-Leighton Buzzard teacher is the husband of woman who hid body of stillborn baby in a drain

The husband of a woman who was jailed for a year for secretly hiding the body of their stillborn son in a drain behind her parents’ home, is a disgraced former Vandyke Upper School teacher.

Sinead Connett, 29, from Hertford, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday after concealing her pregnancy – because she was “career minded” – and giving birth in her bathroom.

The child’s body was found in Grimsby three years later in February 2016 by a plumber investigating a blockage. DNA tests proved it was the couple’s baby.

Connett’s husband, Jonathan Layfield, who blew her a kiss as she was led from the dock, is an ex-history teacher at Vandyke Upper, who was in an inappropriate relationship with one of his pupils at the time of her pregnancy.

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) professional conduct panel found in November 2014 that the relationship had taken place between July 2012 and May 2014 and involved Mr Layfield sending sexy emails, kissing the teenager in school, and fantasising about a sexual relationship with her.

He resigned and was banned from the country’s classrooms for five years.

Connett’s pregnancy was confirmed in January 2013 and she gave birth in August that year.

But her parents and Mr Layfield had no idea she was pregnant or had given birth. Connett had given ‘health’ reasons for having a bloated stomach. Connett, who married Mr Layfield in November 2016, told police she feared a baby would ruin their relationship.