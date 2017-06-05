Disney princesses arrive en masse in Leighton Buzzard

As three beauty queens graced Leighton Buzzard for a charity event last week - one queen was excited to see a few friendly faces from her old school.

Rachel Pitman, 23, attended Cedars Upper School and although she now lives in Hemel Hempstead, she still has strong links with Linslade.

On Sunday, May 28, she appeared at Leighton Buzzard Football Club on Lake Street dressed in full regalia and joined by a host of Disney Princesses, with a nail bar, stalls and other crafts as part of a charity fun day.

Rachel said: “The event ended up going really well and we raised £300 for Beauty With a Purpose.

“I’m sure a lot of local people saw us around town dressed as princesses too to raise money, we met lots of excited little children and got lots of pictures with them!

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone that donated and supported us in Leighton Buzzard.”

The marketing executive was recently crowned Miss Hertfordshire and has also secured a place in the Miss England finals in July.

Rachel said: “I love competing in the pageant. In my day-to-day world, I would never even think of walking on a catwalk. It’s like another life.

“Sometimes, I do a bit of practice when walking across the office!”

After leaving Cedars Upper School, Rachel attended the University of Reading, gaining a First in Consumer Behaviour and Marketing.

She was inspired to enter beauty pageants after seeing a former contestant give a talk about body dysmorphia.

She added: “It was something I’d never thought I would be involved in but that really motivated me to take part.”