Don’t be scared to join werewolves for Hallowe’en record attempt at The Howl, near Leighton Buzzard

There will be howls of delight if a new UK record is set at Mead Open Farm this weekend.

To mark the opening night of The Howl Scream Park at the Billington venue, organisers of the Hallowe’en attraction are seeking to have a frightfully good go at beating the UK record for the most people howling at once.

Those attending the launch evening on Saturday, October 7, and who want to be part of the record attempt, should get there in time for the 6.30pm record attempt start time.

The current record is 464 which was set at Mead Open Farm two years ago.

Matt Heast, The Howl’s owner, said: “We are determined to break the record this year and have full confidence that our fright loving public and chilling creatures will be in full voice! Our Werewolves have practiced their scales and our Zombies have learnt their harmonies- we can’t wait!”

Full of frightful fun and screams, The Howl Scream Park is held after dark for 13 nights from October 7-31 and acts as Mead Open Farm’s adult Hallowe’en event.

Throughout the 13 thrilling nights of fright, those brave enough can explore five incredible haunts full of live, terrifying creatures. From the death-defying Shed of Dread to the nightmare inducing Toppers Twister (a must for clown lovers!) and the terrifying Squealers Yard there’s something for every adrenaline junkie.

Not feeling brave? Fear not! Join in with amazing street entertainment, try fabulous food and NEW for 2017 grab a pint of Dutch courage in the Hearse and Hound bar.

You can buy tickets in advance at www.thehowl.co.uk