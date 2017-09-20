Don’t forget to visit food festival on Sunday

People who love good food and want to support local producers will enjoy a festival celebrating local autumnal produce organised by the Greensand Trust.

Rushmere Country Park’s Tree Tops Café is holding its first Local Food Festival on Sunday (September 24) highlighting the great quality produce the area has to offer.

The festival will celebrate locally produced food and drink, and people are welcome to go along and experience tastes from the area’s finest producers.

It will feature a variety of food and drink stalls from across the area; food demonstrations and tasting opportunities; and the newly extended Tree Tops Café with a crispy crackling hog roast, an outside bar and a barbecue.

Local catering colleges will be attending with information on training as a catering professional and there will be fun activities for children, including a bouncy castle and food festival experience trail.

Entry is free, however a £3 vehicle pay-on-exit fee will still apply. Separate charges may apply for the children’s activities and trails.

A spokesman for the Greensand Trust said: “We’ll be offering a food festival fun trail for the kids to complete, and we’ll be selling raffle tickets to win loads of great prizes.

“Visitors can also find out more about our Shire Oak Heath appeal where we’re raising money to buy a neighbouring piece of land and restore it to its former glory.

“Most importantly there’ll be loads of lovely food and drink made by local suppliers for visitors to sample and buy. The weather forecast is looking good for Sunday so no excuse not to come to Rushmere Country Park and see what our first ever Local Food Festival has to offer.”

For more details visit www.greensandtrust.org and www.greensandtrust.org/appeal/restoring-shire-oak-heath-appeal