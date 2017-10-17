Drugs gang spotted at Linslade play area

A recently refurbished Linslade play area has become the scene of anti-social behaviour and drug-taking among youths, an anxious resident has claimed.

A large group of teenagers were spotted inhaling substances in Mentmore Park on Saturday, October 7.

One of the packets found

The man – who was with his young daughter – said the group dispersed after he began taking pictures, leaving the park littered with drug paraphernalia.

He said: “A group of 15 to 20 youths were littering, smoking drugs, inhaling nitrous oxide and there was also a motorbike on the play area.

“I’m not surprised there was no-one else at the play area as this would have been intimidating for any parent with their children.

“I called the police and explained the situation. I waited over 15 minutes and they didn’t turn up. The kids noticed me taking photos of some of them left the park.”

After the group dispersed, the man spotted the drug paraphernalia left behind, some of which was in brightly-coloured, patterned wrappers.

He added: “These are attractive to a small child to pick up and could easily lead to harm. It’s not an isolated incident but this particular turn in behaviour is a worrying trend. There are no police patrols, no visual presence and it appears in this instance there was no timely response if any.”

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: “This is news to us and it is slightly disappointing that the public do not make the town council, who are responsible for the upkeep of the park, aware.

“In the usual way, we will bring this to the attention of the police and ask they step up patrols within the area.”

lIf you spot anti-social behaviour in the park call Beds Police on 101.