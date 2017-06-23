Dunstable man who died in M1 collision named as Luke Wheeler

The man who died in a collision on the M1 on Wednesday (June 21) has been named.

Luke Wheeler, 30, from Dunstable, died when he was hit by a car on the southbound carriage of the motorway close to the exit for Luton at junction 11.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Doug Fishwick, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the man in the area of the M1 prior to the collision, to get in touch so that we can establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 140 of 21 June.