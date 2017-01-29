Early Learning Centre issues safety notice over children’s wooden toy range

A safety notice has been issued concerning a range of children’s toys by their supplier.

Customer feedback on the variety of wooden items from the Early Learning Centre (ELC) - has prompted the company - part of the Mothercare organisation - to advise customers to check the tightness of the wheel screws of the following:

The range in question

ELC wooden pushchair (SKU: 141014)

ELC wooden kitchen (SKU: 141012)

ELC wooden workbench (SKU: (141013)

ELC wooden toddler truckSKU: (141208)

ELC wooden toddler truck pink (SKU: 141209)

The company added: “As part of your regular product maintenance please ensure that you regularly check the tightness of all fittings to prevent them from coming loose.”

ELC’s customer services can be contacted on 0371 231 3513.

Customer Care Lines are open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays. Calls cost no more than a national standard rate call.