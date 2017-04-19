Easter passenger number explosion at Buzzrail

Volunteers at Leighton Buzzard Railway are delighted that the attraction proved so popular over the holiday weekend, with twice as many passengers on Easter Monday compared to last year, and more than 40 percent on Easter Sunday.

Traffic Manager Nick Burton put the success down to a number of factors. These included the ability to book on-line to guarantee a seat, the new station facilities and Stonehenge visitor trail and perhaps the better-than-expected weather.

The Easter Egg hunt was a huge crowd-pleaser, with great excitement whenever a golden ticket was discovered, entitling the finder to a larger chocolate egg.

Sunday’s visitors also enjoyed the return of the 10RB face shovel loading sand into tipper wagons – a classic part of the industrial railway’s operation – while Monday saw demonstrations from an ammunition depot fire train, track repair train and more sand tippers.

The newly extended miniature railway was also popular, with many trains full of children and their parents.

Buzzrail is now looking forward to its next event – Anything Goes – on the May Day Holidays (April 30 and May 1).

A spokesman said: “Come along to see double-headed trains and some of our more unusual locomotives.

“For those able to stay longer at Stonehenge and return on a later train, there will be a chance to ride in a goods wagon.”

> The Leighton Buzzard Railway is based at Page’s Park, Leighton Buzzard, and the line runs to Stonehenge Works adjacent to the sand quarries the original railway was built to serve. Visit www.buzzrail.co.uk