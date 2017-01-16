13 Leighton families miss middle school application cut-off

A warning that parents were cutting it fine to apply for a middle school place for their child nudged a few into action last week – but 13 Leighton Buzzard families still missed yesterday’s deadline.

On Wednesday, Central Beds Council issued a reminder via twitter that, with the January 15 cut-off point looming, plenty hadn’t completed the forms.

School applications for the 2017/18 academic year opened on September 1, but four months later scores of Leighton parents had neglected to follow the process by last week.

The council tweeted: “Transfer to middle school applications close on Sunday. 100 people yet to apply, half in the #LeightonBuzzard area.”

And yesterday, with the passing of the deadline Central Beds Council confirmed that 38 people failed to apply, with 13 of them from Leighton Buzzard.

At the time the applications opened, Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “Our school admissions team works very hard to make sure that all applicants get their first-choice school – and most do.

“But if you don’t want your child to miss out on going to school with all of your friends then you need to make sure you get your application in on time.

“I know that parents can face plenty of pressures on their time, but the online application process which more than 90 per cent of people now use is quick and simple.

“So take a weight off your mind and get your application in today, rather than having to panic and do it at the last minute.”

Parents will find out where their child has been offered a school place on April 18 (national primary offer day).