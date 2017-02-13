Engineers of the future contest rotary club’s annual technology tournament

Students from the Cottesloe School in Wing scooped three out of the four prizes at this year’s Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds technology tournament.

Eighteen teams from four schools were challenged to build a mechanical shovel as part of this year’s event held at Aylesbury College.

Students from Cottesloe School in Wing test their shovel during the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds technology tournament

The shovel had to be able to travel along a five foot tube, under a bridge and pick up a load.

Materials available to the students were card, wood, glue, a small electric motor and elastic bands.

Teams from Cottesloe came first in the Year Nine Foundation and Year 12 & 13 Advanced categories while Aylesbury High School won the Year 10 & 11 Intermediate section.

Cottesloe also picked up the prize for the best portfolio at the annual event.

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds technology tournament -students from the Grange School work on their design

Roger King, president of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds said: “It was a great competition amongst the teams and it was heartening to see so many budding engineers.

“With this talent the country’s future is in safe hands.”

Other participating teams were from the Grange School and Waddesdon School.